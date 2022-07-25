Bangor's Muellenberg, G-E-T's Steffenhagen named to WFCA HOF

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Two former area coaches are headed into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Bangor's Rick Muellenberg and G-E-T's Jon Steffenhagen were named to the 2023 Hall of Fame class.
They'll be enshrined in the ceremonies in Madison next April.
Muellenberg coached the Cardinals 20 seasons. During that time the team won two Division 7 state titles under his leadership in 2015 and 2017.
Steffenhagen led one of the most successful programs in the area. In his 25 seasons as head coach, the Red Hawks won 10 Coulee Conference titles and qualified for the playoffs 20 times. He also served as G-E-T's powerlifting coach where his teams won nine state titles.
Both coaches announced their retirement in 2021.