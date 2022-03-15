Bangor's Taylor Jacobson signs on as a V-Hawk

BANGOR, Wisc. (WXOW) - Taylor Jacobson has been a multi-sport star for the Cardinals, excelling in basketball, volleyball, and softball. She finally sealed her decision as to which sport her future lies in on Tuesday afternoon, when she signed her letter of intent to join the Viterbo basketball team.
Jacobson will pursue a nursing degree while attending the private university in La Crosse. She says she wants to help people and the school's nursing program will help her do that.
She also says that it will be nice to stay close to home. "I am very family oriented, and when I went there I just kind of fell in love with the school, and the people, and the team. They accepted me... I always dreamt of this, I always wanted to play at the college level."