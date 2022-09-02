Baraboo lights up Tomah

TOMAH, WIS. (WXOW) - The Baraboo travelled to Tomah to take on the Timberwolves in their first MVC matchup on the gridiron.
Baraboo's junior Quarterback Luke Vettengl came out to a white hot start with four rushing TDs in the first half alone. One of them he ran it home for a total of 72 yards which allowed him to really show off his speed.
Although Baraboo had an outstanding game, Eli Brown, a senior from Tomah had a great play that shouldn't go with out recognition. In the first quarter he returned a kickoff a whopping 92 yards to get Tomah's one and only touchdown.
Baraboo wins this one 35-6.