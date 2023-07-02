Baraboo, Westby beat West Salem in Viroqua Legion tourney

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - It was a tough day for West Salem Legion baseball in Viroqua as part of the annual tournament there.
Post 51 lost their first matchup Sunday 13-12 to Baraboo followed by a loss to Westby 10-2 in five innings.
West Salem and Baraboo combined for 13 runs in the 1st inning. West Salem took a 12-9 lead into the bottom of the 7th, but Baraboo was able to tie the game. A wild pitch in the dirt managed to score a runner from third and Baraboo managed to walk it off.
That was followed with a game against Westby where West Salem fell victim to the 8-run mercy rule that kicks in after five innings.
Monday is the final day of the tournament and all eight teams will take part.