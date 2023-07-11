Barnhart shuts down West Salem as Post 52 wins 11-0

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Post 52 had as good an outing as they could Tuesday with an 11-0 road win against West Salem.
Starting pitcher Wesley Barnhart was dealing on the mound for La Crosse. He strook out the side in the 2nd. That was followed by throwing just seven pitches in the 3rd to get a pop up and two more strikeouts.
La Crosse scored five runs in the 4th. That included a hit with two in scoring position for Johnny Leaver. Mason Elston did the same thing in the 5th to put the visitors in double figures.
