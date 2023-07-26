 Skip to main content
Basketball camp a way to give back for Davis'

  • Updated
  • 0
Johnny Davis hosts basketball camp at Central HS

Johnny and Jordan Davis returning their hometown this week, giving back to the community that has supported them.

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) Johnny and Jordan Davis returning their hometown this week, giving back to the community that has supported them.

The Davis's holding their third annual basketball camp.

Approximately 120 campers are participating in the three-day camp at Central High School.

Johnny is ready to embark on his second season with the Washington Wizards while Jordan is now at Illinois State after transferring from Wisconsin.

After attending many camps as kids over the years, Johnny was eager to share his knowledge.

"Every time I see these kids it reminds me of how I was when I was a kid, I was coming to stuff like this all the all the time looking up to guys like Kobe (King) and Baily (Kale). I just want them to leave here with confidence in themselves but also have fun. I get a joy out of this seeing those kids coming in here giving them a high fives, there all screaming my name.  It's just great to hear that support from those kids," Johnny said.

Jordan Davis will join Johnny at the three-day camp which ends on Friday.

