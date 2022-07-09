Battle of Unbeatens: River City Rough Riders welcome Minneapolis Warriors

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Since joining the Northern Lights Football League at the beginning of last season, the Rough Riders have yet to lose a game. They put that streak on the line Saturday afternoon against the undefeated Warriors at Logan High School.
The home squad gets on the board first, JiVonte Davis catches the pass on the far sideline and runs it in for the score. Rough Riders up 6-0 after a quarter.
A flubbed punt return in the second half left the Warriors with an easy opportunity to score. They toss it in from short to make it 6-6.
The Rough Riders struggled to keep their offense on the field, and the flags off of it. The penalties hurt them again and again.They nearly had a goalline stop late in the first half, but instead of the 4th down, the refs threw their laundry. The Warriors were able to run in the short play to lead 12-6 at the half.
Minneapolis went on to win 27-19 to give the Rough Riders their first loss of the season.