Beirne kicking himself into the UW-L record books

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Eagles preparing for another tough WIAC opponent this week with 23rd-ranked UW-River Falls coming to La Crosse.
Special teams came up huge last week in UW-L's win at Oshkosh.
Ryan Beirne in particular came up big by nailing a school record-tying 51-yard field goal with under a minute to go to give the Eagles the lead.
The West Salem native is enjoying a stellar career.
He owns the school record for most extra points made and he's one more field goal away from tying the school record most field goals in a career.
"I knew I was coming into a very explosive offensive-type of team and that I was going to be kicking a lot. I suppose, yes, in a way I'd be a big part in scoring points, but I never realized it would be this big," Beirne said.
"He started in 2018. He kicked a game-winning field goal at Illinois Wesleyan as a true freshman. As a coach you've always counted on him. You don't even think about it in the back of your head. You know you have a player that wants that moment. You know you have a player that has the athletic ability and the leg strength to be able to kick 51-yarders and to kick field goals further than that," said head coach Matt Janus.
La Crosse and Whitewater are tied for first in the WIAC.
Saturday's kickoff at Harring Stadium against River Falls set for 1 o'clock.