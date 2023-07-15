 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Advisory is in effect for all counties in Wisconsin including
Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe,
Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Bentzen's strong start propels La Crescent to 9-1 Legion playoff win

  • Updated
  • 0
07-15 LA CRESCENT VS ADAMS LEGION BASE.jpg

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - After a first round bye, La Crescent Legion baseball came out hot with a 9-1 win over Adams in their playoff opener.

The home team opened the scoring in the 1st inning as Eli McCool scored on a sac fly to left. He would score again on a sac fly to center in the 3rd.

Starting pitcher Zach Bentzen went one out shy of a complete game, allowing no earned runs and striking out ten.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you