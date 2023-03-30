Big innings late lift Luther over Aquinas

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) The Knights kick their 2023 campaign off Thursday afternoon hosting the Blugolds, who are still seeking their first win of the young season.
Aquinas gets things going early. A pair of RBI singles from Elie Klar and Josie Erickson give the Blugolds a 2-0 lead after a half inning.
But Luther scored 4 in the 3rd inning and 6 more in the 5th to break the game open on their way to a 12-6 win.
Mackenzie Van Loon had 2 hits and 3 RBIs to lead the way for Luther.
Ellie Klar went 3-3 for Aquinas.