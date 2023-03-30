 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
zones.

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Yellow River at Necedah affecting Juneau County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor
rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Friday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO EARLY THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding is likely.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to early Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However, the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage is expected to be reached Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Big innings late lift Luther over Aquinas

  • Updated
Luther takes down Aquinas

The Knights kick their 2023 campaign off Thursday afternoon hosting the Blugolds, who are still seeking their first win of the young season.

Onalaska, Wis. (WXOW) The Knights kick their 2023 campaign off Thursday afternoon hosting the Blugolds, who are still seeking their first win of the young season.

Aquinas gets things going early. A pair of RBI singles from Elie Klar and Josie Erickson give the Blugolds a 2-0 lead after a half inning.

But Luther scored 4 in the 3rd inning and 6 more in the 5th to break the game open on their way to a 12-6 win.

Mackenzie Van Loon had 2 hits and 3 RBIs to lead the way for Luther.

Ellie Klar went 3-3 for Aquinas.

Tags

