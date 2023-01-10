Big Rivers/MVC Match-up: Vikings host Old Abes

HOLMEN, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Holmen team joined other conference contenders in hosting a team from outside the MVC, the Vikings met Eau Claire Memorial.
The Vikings held the narrow 2 point lead at halftime (30-32) and they seemed to keep the Old Abes in check. They led by 4 with 8:00 left, when Eau Claire Memorial would start an 18-5 run to finish the game. The Old Abes win it 63-54.
Mason Stoik led the Old Abes with 14 points. Kaiden Wilber paced Holmen with 15.
Holmen will look to return to the win column Friday, January 13 hosting Logan.