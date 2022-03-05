Blair-Taylor advances to the semi-finals in the WIAA State Tournament

Blair, Wisc. (WXOW) - Blair-Taylor hosts the Royall Panthers in this division 5 regional final.
Royall came into this matchup ready to rock right out of the gate. It was a fast start for both teams. Both were playing great defense but even better offense. This game came down to stamina and who could play hardest the longest. Royall seemed to have a game plan consisting of running a majority of their plays through 1-2 players on the court. Blair-Taylor played with a more team-oriented style with lots of passing and player movement. This inevitably led to Royall's players not being able to keep up on the defensive side of things. Which was the determining factor in their loss.
Final Score: 69-58 Blair-Talor