Blair-Taylor aiming for strong first impression at State tournament

BLAIR, Wis. (WXOW)- With an enrollment of less than 200 kids, Blair-Taylor may be in the WIAA's smallest division, but the Lady Wildcats are hoping to make a big impact this weekend at the State tournament in Green Bay.
An explosive offense helped Blair-Taylor to their first-ever State berth this season. It all starts in the backcourt, where senior standouts Lindsay Steien and Abby Thompson combine for more than 40 points per game.
But there's plenty of talent on the roster outside of that dynamic duo.
The Lady Wildcats have wowed their fans all season long. Now, they're ready to continue making history.
"They're like rock stars in the two towns," said Blair-Taylor head coach Jesse Lien. "Everyone is calling and messaging. It's just amazing- it's a full community celebration for them."
"We're super excited. It hasn't really kicked in yet... it probably will when we get down there," said Thompson. "We had our gym packed from the regional semifinals, so we know that everyone is going to follow us down there. We have the best community of support."
Blair-Taylor will play Wabeno/Laona in the semifinals. Tip-off for that game is set for approximately 10:45am on Friday, March 10.