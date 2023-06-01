Blair-Taylor's season ends a game short of state

BLAIR, Wis. (WXOW) - Blair-Taylor hosted a Sectional final, taking on Stratford. The winner punches their ticket to state.
A 4-run inning in the 4th for Stratford was all the offence the Tigers needed with the way Laney Pankratz was pitching. She pitched a complect game, allowing just one run and punching out 9 in the 4-1 win.
