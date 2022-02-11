Blair-Taylor's Thompson records 1,000th career point

BLAIR, Wis. (WXOW) - It was a battle in the Dairyland, as the 19-1 Blair-Taylor Wildcats hosted Augusta on Friday night.
The Wildcats continued their dominance. Impressive defense and command of the paint set the tone early.
Blair-Taylor's Lindsey Steien emphasized the defensive clinic with a steal at the top of the key, leading to a layup for 2 of her 31 points.
The very next play, the Wildcats steal the ball again. This time, Abby Thompson scores the most important layup of her career.
A timeout was called and the crowd rose to their feet. Thompson had just recorded her 1,000th career point in her junior year.
Blair-Taylor continues to stay hot, they defeat Augusta 78-37.