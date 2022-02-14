Blugold wrestlers ready for Team Sectionals

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Aquinas wrestling team is getting ready for a Sectional match-up against Ithaca/Weston Tuesday night.
The Blugolds are coming off a dominant Regional performance with 10 wrestlers coming out on top.
Seniors Riley Klar and Joe Penchi are two of those who won their weight class.
They're hoping to continue that momentum as they aim to qualify for State as a team.
"It's nice that we get to stay somewhat close to home, instead of traveling far like we have been the last couple of years. So if we get a lot of people there, so if we could get a lot of people there Tuesday and Saturday that would be nice," said Klar.
"The pieces are just falling right into place, right where we want them. The guys have really- over the summer, everyone's been in the weight room," said Penchi.
Tuesday's semifinals begin at 6 PM with the finals to follow in New Lisbon.