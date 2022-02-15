Blugold Wrestling competes in Sectional Team Tournament

NEW LISBON, Wisc. (WXOW) - Currently ranked 3rd in the state in Division 3, Aquinas wrestling has never qualified for the State Team Tournament. They must first get through Ithaca/Weston Tuesday night.
Blugolds set the tone early, winning the first five matches to build a 24-0 lead.
However, three straight pins by Ithaca/Weston pulls them back within one match at 24-18.
Aquinas would then return the favor, collecting three pins of their own to put the score out of reach.
Blugolds ride the 48-27 victory into the Sectional Championship game against Fennimore.
Semi-Final Results: Aquinas defeated Ithaca/Weston 48-27
145 - Robert `Tate` Flege (Aquinas) over Lincoln Manning (Ithaca/Weston) Maj 11-0
152 - Joseph Penchi (Aquinas) over Trevor Templen (Ithaca/Weston) Fall 1:37
160 - Calvin Hargrove (Aquinas) over Logan Anderson (Ithaca/Weston) Fall 0:39
170 - David Malin (Aquinas) over David Fargen (Ithaca/Weston) TF 18-3
182 - Riley Klar (Aquinas) over Jacob Manning (Ithaca/Weston) Dec 9-6
195 - Jed Scallon (Ithaca/Weston) over Aaron Lepak (Aquinas) Fall 1:32
220 - Marshell Self (Ithaca/Weston) over Will Hansen (Aquinas) Fall 4:41
285 - Caleb Marchwick (Ithaca/Weston) over Preston Horihan (Aquinas) Dec 5-2
106 - Jake Fitzpatrick (Aquinas) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 - Jackson Massa (Aquinas) over Jaxon Louis (Ithaca/Weston) Fall 0:31
120 - Thomas Bagniefski (Aquinas) over Michael Self (Ithaca/Weston) Fall 1:19
126 - Zach Malin (Aquinas) over Gavin Templen (Ithaca/Weston) Fall 0:25
132 - Max Koch (Ithaca/Weston) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
138 - Will Burnley (Ithaca/Weston) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
The Blugolds built an early 20-3 lead over Fennimore in the Finals, but that would turn around soon after. Included in that early run was Calvin Hargroves' second pin of the night. He spent less than five minutes on the mat in his two combined matches (4:19).
With 2 matches left to wrestle, Aquinas trailed by only two points: 26-28. A decision loss by Jesse Penchi left it all up to Robert 'Tate' Flege. With his team down five, he would need a pin to send Aquinas to state.
A major decision win would give him five points, resulting in a tie. The tiebreaker was number of pins, where Fennimore had three to the two by Aquinas. The Blugolds once again miss State, by the slimmest of margins.
Final Results: Fennimore defeated Aquinas 31-31 (Tie Breaker: maxPointWins: 2.0 vs. 3.0)
152 - Joseph Penchi (Aquinas) over Syler Zdanczewicz (Fennimore) TF 15-0
160 - Wyatt Ahnen (Fennimore) over Ian Kaczmarowski (Aquinas) SV-1 7-5
170 - Calvin Hargrove (Aquinas) over Nathan Blaschke (Fennimore) Fall 3:40
182 - David Malin (Aquinas) over Cameron Wolf (Fennimore) Dec 11-4
195 - Riley Klar (Aquinas) over Dalton Wolf (Fennimore) Fall 5:12
220 - Cameron Winkers (Fennimore) over Will Hansen (Aquinas) Fall 1:44
285 - Evan Gratz (Fennimore) over Preston Horihan (Aquinas) Dec 4-1
106 - Jake Fitzpatrick (Aquinas) over Amryn Nutter (Fennimore) Dec 7-2
113 - Ian Crapp (Fennimore) over Jackson Massa (Aquinas) Fall 2:54
120 - Brecken Muench (Fennimore) over Thomas Bagniefski (Aquinas) Fall 1:27
126 - Brett Birchman (Fennimore) over Zach Malin (Aquinas) Maj 11-2
132 - Trevor Paulson (Aquinas) over Nick Needham (Fennimore) Dec 4-0
138 - Tristan Steldt (Fennimore) over Jesse Penchi (Aquinas) Dec 9-6
145 - Robert `Tate` Flege (Aquinas) over Kaden Hahn (Fennimore) TF 17-2