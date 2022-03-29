Blugolds and Rangers begin the Spring season under Winter-like weather

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Aquinas baseball team made the short trip across town to open the season at Logan High.
Aquinas jumped out to an early lead in this one, plating runs in each of their first 5 innings.
The Rangers got on the board with a 3-run 3rd inning, but just couldn't keep up with the offensive outpouring by the Blugolds.
Aquinas gets the W to start the season, winning this one 12-4.
The teams will not see each other again until May 9, when the Blugolds welcome the Rangers to Holy Cross Seminary Field.
Notable Blugolds -
Jack Gagermeier: 3-4, 2 RBI
Eddie Peters: 2-5, 2 RBI, 2B
Riley Klar: 1-3, RBI 3B
Kahler Key: 3.2 IP, 3 runs, 5 K, 2 BB, 4 hits
Nolan Hargrove: 2.1 IP, 1 run, 4 K
Michael Lium: 1 IP
Notable Rangers -
Johnny Leaver: 2-3, 2 runs, BB; 4 IP, 6 runs, 3 K, 5 BB, 3 hits
Curtis Leaver: 2-3, 2 RBI, 2B
Bradley Check: 1-4, RBI 2B
Pierce Nelson: 3 IP, 6 runs, 5 K, 3 BB, 6 hits