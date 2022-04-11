Blugolds and Riverhawks square off in intra-city matchup

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The top two teams in the Mississippi Valley Conference matched up Monday evening on Lee Gilbert Field. The Blugolds come into the contest scoring nearly 18 runs per game over their first 5 contests of the year.
That explosive offense seemed almost non-existent today as only 6 hits occurred in the pitchers' duel, while the starters combined for 15 strikeouts in their 12.1 innings of work.
Entering the bottom of the 7th, the teams had yet to score. With 2 runners on, a couple wild throws allow the runners to proceed and score the walk-off run.
Aquinas stays undefeated, advancing to 6-0 after the 1-0 victory.
Blugolds next game: 4/12 @ Nekoosa 5:00pm
Riverhawks next game: 4/12 vs. Prairie du Chien 4:30pm