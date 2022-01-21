Blugolds host Timberwolves for MVC match-up

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Aquinas entered the Thursday night match-up unbeaten in Mississippi Valley Conference play, while the Timberwolves are riding a 3-game winning streak.
The Blugolds carried a 6-point lead into halftime, but struggled to hold that lead in the second half. The game was tied with 6:00 to go, and the lead bounced between the teams until the Blugolds tied it up in the final minute.
Overtime seemed inevitable as the Timberwolves struggled to gain ball control in the final seconds. Dustin Derousseau must've heard the crowd counting down as he threw up a prayer from deep behind the three point line. The buzzer sounded as the ball reached its highest point, before falling cleanly through the net.
Final Score: 52-49
Tomah hands Aquinas their first conference loss of the season, as they increase to 3-2 in MVC games.