Blugolds ready to defend State title again

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) The Aquinas football team has been down this road before.
Last year to be specific.
For the second straight season Aquinas will defend their Div. 5 state title.
They could be primed for another run.
They return 11 starters from last year's squad.
It's an experienced team that's played in a lot of high-profile games over the last two seasons.
Defending a state title comes with a lot of responsibility, but there's also a lot of pride.
"We told our guys that they have a standard to live up to. But we're not defending anything. We get to make our own legacy this season and that's their job to really build off that. But make it their own," said head coach Tom Lee.
"There's a little bit of pressure with it. But just trying to focus one game at a time. Just try not to look into the past and it's a new year and it's a new team. Obviously, our goal is to get back there and win another state championship. I think we're capable of doing that," said senior running back David Malin.
This year's Blugolds are deep for a small school.
Lee says they will go with 22 different starters and not have any two-way starters.