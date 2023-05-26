Born plays hero as UW-L beats Steven Point 10-7 in game one

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - UW-La Crosse is just one win away from a berth in the College World Series after a 10-7 win at Copeland Park Sunday over UW-Stevens Point.
The Super Regional matchup is a best of three and UW-L now leads 1-0.
The Eagles came out hot. They led 5-0 after two innings. That included a Jack Olver RBI single to being home Jack Moran.
The Pointers responded soon after with four runs in the bottom of the 2nd. That included a Jakob Boos triple that brought two of his teammates around to score.
Stevens Point would take the lead in the 4th after Payton Nelson blasted a three run homer to make the score 7-6.
It stayed that way until the 8th when senior Mac Born came in to pinch hit. With a man on, he sent one over the wall in right to give his club the lead back and it stayed that way until the end.
Head Coach Chris Schwarz says the familiar foe can make it both easy and difficult for his team to compete against.
"They know us too," Schwarz said. "It's not surprising that it was a little bit back and forth and it was a tight ball game. They know us just as we know them. The plan from a pitching perspective, we know what that plan is because we've seen their hitters so often. We know what we have to do. The hard part is executing."
"I've just been waiting for my opportunity to get in for the last couple games," Born said. "Got an opportunity. I was just more than ready to smack a ball. Just a lucky fastball."
Game two will begin at 11 a.m. at Copeland Park. Game three will be 45 minutes after that if necessary.