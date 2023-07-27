Brewers add some much-needed offense in trade with Pirates

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of east central Buffalo, La Crosse, Jackson, Monroe and Trempealeau Counties through 1215 AM CDT... At 1117 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Augusta to 7 miles south of Modena. Movement was southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Arcadia around 1135 PM CDT. Hatfield around 1150 PM CDT. Trempealeau and Galesville around 1155 PM CDT. Brice Prairie around 1200 AM CDT. Onalaska and Holmen around 1205 AM CDT. La Crosse and French Island around 1210 AM CDT. West Salem and Bangor around 1215 AM CDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH