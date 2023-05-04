Bucks fire Budenholzer after early playoff exit

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Grant, Allamakee and Clayton Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La Crosse Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and Buffalo Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Friday morning. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:15 PM CDT Thursday was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 10.4 feet Thursday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&