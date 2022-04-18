Bucks rely on defense, not offense, in Game 1 win over Bulls

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WXOW)-Despite hitting just 40% of their field goals and committing 21 turnovers Sunday night, the Bucks were able to escape with a Game 1 win over the Bulls.
In the regular season, Milwaukee was carried by their offense. Their scoring average of more than 115 points per game ranked 3rd in the NBA.
But it was the defense that stepped up in the playoff opener. Chicago struggled to score, and made only seven three-pointers.
"I think they were active," said Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer about his defense "There were times when Giannis was contesting from behind or on the side and same with Bobby. Active hands, so I think everybody was participating."
"There's so many reasons why the game was ugly," said Bucks all-star Giannis Antetokounmpo. "Wasn't able to make open shots, wasn't able to get to our spots. Not just for us, for both teams. I think just not playing the game for a couple of days, it gets you out of rhythm. But at the end of the day a win is a win."
The Bucks will try to go up two games to none on Wednesday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:30pm at the Fiserv Forum.