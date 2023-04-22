Bucks succumb to the Heat in game 3

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Minnesota...Wisconsin... Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee, Crawford and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Crawford and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Vernon and Houston Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and Winona Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Pepin and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha Counties. .The combination of snow melt and recent rainfall has resulted in rising river levels along the Mississippi River. Moderate to major flooding is expected along the Mississippi River from Lake City, MN to Dubuque, IA. The river will likely crest somewhere between April 26 and April 29 north of La Crosse, and on or after April 29th south of La Crosse. There could be an extended crest south of La Crosse. This is dependent upon the amount or precipitation that falls late next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1145 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 15.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 PM CDT Saturday was 15.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.4 feet on 04/18/2001. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&