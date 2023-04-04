Bucks take down Wizards; La Crosse's Davis pours in 20

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting La Crosse and Trempealeau
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and heavy rain will keep minor
flooding occurring along the Black River at Galesville into Saturday
evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 915 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.6 feet on 03/26/1939.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 117 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT
WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

ALLAMAKEE             CLAYTON               FAYETTE
WINNESHIEK

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL WISCONSIN

ADAMS                 JUNEAU

IN SOUTHWEST WISCONSIN

CRAWFORD              GRANT                 RICHLAND
VERNON

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

LA CROSSE             MONROE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DECORAH, ELKADER, FRIENDSHIP,
LA CROSSE, MAUSTON, OELWEIN, PLATTEVILLE, PRAIRIE DU CHIEN,
RICHLAND CENTER, SPARTA, TOMAH, VIROQUA, AND WAUKON.

Bucks take down Wizards; La Crosse's Davis pours in 20

  • 0
Johnny Davis at the NBA Combine

WASHINGTON (AP) - Giannis Antetokounmpo had 28 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and Jrue Holiday nearly added a triple-double of his own as the Milwaukee Bucks took another step toward wrapping up the NBA's best record with a 140-128 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Holiday finished with 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Bobby Portis added 19 points and 20 rebounds for Milwaukee.

The Bucks (57-22) moved to 2 1/2 games ahead of Boston, which played at Philadelphia on Tuesday.

La Crosse native Johnny Davis had a career-high 20 points for Washington, continuing his late season surge.

Kendrick Nunn scored 24 points for the Wizards, who are out of playoff contention and played without Bradley Beal (left knee), Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and Kyle Kuzma (right ankle). Washington kept it close until late in the second quarter, when Milwaukee closed the half on a 13-5 run to lead 75-62.

It wasn't close after that, with the Bucks leading by as many as 24 points. Milwaukee wasn't at full strength either. Khris Middleton (right knee) missed the game, which was the first half of a back-to-back for the Bucks. Grayson Allen was also out after leaving Sunday's game against Philadelphia with a sprained right ankle.

LOTTERY ODDS

Washington (34-45) is now in a three-way tie for 11th place in the Eastern Conference with Orlando and Indiana.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Jevon Carter (left foot) did not play. ... Portis has 23 double-doubles off the bench this season, the most in the league.

Wizards: In addition to the Beal-Porzingis-Kuzma trio, Washington was also missing Monte Morris (right ankle), Delon Wright (illness) and Deni Avdija (left elbow). Jordan Goodwin, Johnny Davis and Anthony Gill, who had combined for 10 starts all season, were all in the starting lineup. ... Davis, a first-round draft pick last year, scored a career-high 20 points.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Chicago on Wednesday night.

Wizards: At Atlanta on Wednesday night.

