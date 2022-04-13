 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, north central and northeast Iowa and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Bucks will tap into playoff experience as they prepare for series with the Bulls

Bucks logo on court

Milwaukee, Wis. (WXOW)  The Bucks will enter the playoffs with a championship pedigree.

Game one of their series with the bulls is Sunday evening.

It will be more than a week since the Bucks starters will have seen game-action.

But after last year's run to an NBA title, the Bucks know how to get themselves ready for the playoff push.

Even with experience though and the knowledge that they're the defending champs there's still a bid of anxiety.

"I'm just as nervous as I ever was.  If you're not a little bit nervous, if you're not a little bit uncomfortable, then you're not Phil Jackson probably.  I think all the rest of us, game 1, round 1, you're a good nervous.  You're a good uncomfortable," said head coach Mike Budenholzer.

After game 1 on Sunday, the Bucks and Bulls will play game 2 on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum.

