C-FC's Duellman, Arcadia boys stand out at Ettrick cross country meet

ETTRICK, Wis. (WXOW) - Ettrick Golf Club hosted a 14-team cross country meet on Thursday that featured most Coulee Conference schools.
In the girls race, Cochrane-Fountain City's Addy Duellman, a state champion a year ago, came out on top with a time of 19 minutes 29 seconds. Claire Becker of Melrose-Mindoro finished 3rd.
C-FC edged Bangor for the team title by just three points. The Cardinals' top finisher was Anna Fronk, who took 4th.
For the boys, Mondovi's Landon Clark took home the gold with a time of 17 minutes 18 seconds. Arcadia had four runners place in the top six.
That effort gave the Raiders the team title with Mauston taking 2nd.
