Caledonia celebrates their own NLI day

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon, Houston
and Crawford Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and rainfall has resulted in rising
river levels along the Mississippi River. Moderate to major flooding
is expected along the Mississippi River from Lake City, MN to
Dubuque, IA. Most of these locations will see the river crest next
week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 430 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:15 PM CDT Thursday was 14.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9
feet Monday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and rainfall has resulted in rising
river levels along the Black River. This will moderate flooding for
Black River Falls and Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 430 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 2:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 13.5 feet early Sunday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.6 feet on 03/28/1986.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Caledonia celebrates their own NLI day

  • Updated
  • 0
Caledonia holds a national letter of intent signing day

It was a day of celebration at Caledonia High school where they honored 9 athletes who signed letters of intent to play at the next level.

Caledonia, Minn. (WXOW) It was a day of celebration at Caledonia High school where they honored 9 athletes who signed letters of intent to play at the next level.

The group includes two wrestlers, two volleyball players, two basketball players and one from football, girls soccer and baseball.

The 9 student-athletes represent 13% of all kids that play high school sports at Caledonia.

Ayshia Gay St. Mary’s University (Soccer)

Tucker Ginther RCTC (Wrestling)

Jovial King Augsburg University (Volleyball)

Paige Klug St. Mary’s University (Volleyball)

Bronson Knutson Luther (Football)

Ava Privet Upper Iowa University (Basketball)

Cory Scanlan NIACC (Wrestling)

Alexis Schroeder NIACC (Basketball)

Tristan Augedahl South Dakota State University (Baseball)

Tags

Recommended for you