Caledonia celebrates their own NLI day

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa... Wisconsin...Minnesota... Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Allamakee, Clayton, Crawford and Grant Counties. Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, La Crosse and Vernon Counties. Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Pepin and Goodhue Counties. Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo Counties. Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon, Houston and Crawford Counties. .The combination of snow melt and rainfall has resulted in rising river levels along the Mississippi River. Moderate to major flooding is expected along the Mississippi River from Lake City, MN to Dubuque, IA. Most of these locations will see the river crest next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 430 AM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:15 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:15 PM CDT Thursday was 14.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.9 feet Monday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.7 feet on 04/20/1969. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&