Caledonia celebrates their own NLI day

Caledonia, Minn. (WXOW) It was a day of celebration at Caledonia High school where they honored 9 athletes who signed letters of intent to play at the next level.
The group includes two wrestlers, two volleyball players, two basketball players and one from football, girls soccer and baseball.
The 9 student-athletes represent 13% of all kids that play high school sports at Caledonia.
Ayshia Gay St. Mary’s University (Soccer)
Tucker Ginther RCTC (Wrestling)
Jovial King Augsburg University (Volleyball)
Paige Klug St. Mary’s University (Volleyball)
Bronson Knutson Luther (Football)
Ava Privet Upper Iowa University (Basketball)
Cory Scanlan NIACC (Wrestling)
Alexis Schroeder NIACC (Basketball)
Tristan Augedahl South Dakota State University (Baseball)