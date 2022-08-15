Caledonia fooball focused on getting back to the top

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW)- Football practice is now underway for high schools across Minnesota. In Caledonia, the Warriors are on a mission to get back to the top after an uncharacteristic season in 2021.
Caledonia went just 4-5 last year, which marked their first ever losing season under longtime head coach Carl Fruechte. But the Warriors don't plan to stay down for long.
A small, but talented senior class is helping get some younger players up to speed. They're focused on learning from a little adversity.
"Those were good kids, and they gave great effort, but something was just missing. It takes a little something extra, something a little special to be a state contender, to make that tournament," said Fruechte. "And hopefully our guys are learning from them last year. We feel good, we've had good summer workouts, and we're excited about our kids."
"I think we can be a lot tougher than last year," said senior running back Eric Mauss. "We've been working on a few of the smaller things, just critiquing ourselves, and just getting back to the way we used to be, I guess."
Caledonia opens the season at Pine Island on September 2nd.