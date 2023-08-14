Caledonia kicking off 2023 season with typical high expectations

Caledonia, Minn. (WXOW) High school football fever is now alive and well in Minnesota.
It's the first day of practice.
Caledonia is hoping it's the first of many practices.
The Warriors return 8 starters from a team that went 8-3 overall last season.
It's a program that's rediscovered it's winning mojo.
They made it to Section championship last season.
That has set the stage for a great offseason for a program that is used to being in the state spotlight and looks to do so again this season.
"We feel we're going to have a typical Caledonia team. Good speed. Good quicks. Great effort. Just play extremely hard and see what happens. To me that's the most important thing to get through to young men is to play hard, take care of your teammates and come together as a brotherhood," said head coach Carl Fruechte.
So, what needs to happen for Caledonia to have a special season?
"More discipline. Not jumping offsides. The little things are the big things," said senior lineman Jordan Tornstrom.
Caledonia opens the season September 1 at Zumbrota-Mazeppa.