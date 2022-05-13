Caledonia reigns supreme over Rushford-Peterson

Caledonia, Minn. (WXOW) - The Caledonia Warriors took on the Rushford-Peterson Trojans on the baseball diamond. Both teams are trying to advance their ranking in the Three Rivers conference.
In the bottom of the 1st inning Caledonia's Ayden Goetzinger hits a high pop fly into right field. However his hit will drive in the runner on third leading the first run of the game.
Ben Stemper hit a hard ground ball towards the shortstop in his 2nd inning at bat. The power wouldn't be enough though as that would open the door for the Trojans to execute a 6-4-3 double play to perfection.
In the 5th inning Goetzinger is going to send the ball into deep left field which will lead to another run being scored. With that RBI double, the Warriors extend their lead to 2.
Final Score: 4-1 Caledonia Warriors