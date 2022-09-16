Caledonia shuts out Dover-Eyota 21-0

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - Caledonia overcame a shaky start Friday to beat Dover-Eyota 21-0.
A great pass from starting QB Lewis Doyle found Ayden Goetzinger in the end zone, but it was called back on penalty. A common theme for the Warriors in the 1st quarter. Doyle soon left the game and was substituted by Ethan Stendel.
Caledonia's defense later forced a fumble recovered by Kyle Bechtel. After converting a 4th & 9, Stendel performed a QB sneak over the goal line to open the scoring in the 2nd quarter and the Warriors never looked back on their homecoming night.
Caledonia will next face Triton on the road Saturday, September 24. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.