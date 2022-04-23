Caledonia splits doubleheader with Fillmore Central

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW)- Caledonia hosted Fillmore Central on Saturday afternoon for two games that count for the Three Rivers Conference standings.
There was not a lot of offense to go around in the first game. The big blow offensively was a 2-run double by Dillon O'Connor of the Falcons n the top of the 6th inning. Caledonia's bats were quiet, as they were blanked 3-0.
The Warriors bounced back to with a shutout of their own in the second game, winning 6-0. It was the one hundredth career victory for head coach Brad Augedahl.
Next up for Caledonia is another home contest against Viroqua on April 25th.