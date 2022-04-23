 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Caledonia splits doubleheader with Fillmore Central

  • 0
Caledonia loses game 1, wins game 2 of doubleheader against Fillmore Central

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW)- Caledonia hosted Fillmore Central on Saturday afternoon for two games that count for the Three Rivers Conference standings. 

There was not a lot of offense to go around in the first game. The big blow offensively was a 2-run double by Dillon O'Connor of the Falcons n the top of the 6th inning. Caledonia's bats were quiet, as they were blanked 3-0. 

The Warriors bounced back to with a shutout of their own in the second game, winning 6-0. It was the one hundredth career victory for head coach Brad Augedahl. 

Next up for Caledonia is another home contest against Viroqua on April 25th. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you