...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 PM CDT Saturday was 12.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 5.8 feet Saturday
evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.4 feet on 05/20/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Caledonia takes down Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta to claim third place in state

  • Updated
  • 0
Caledonia wins third-place game

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW)- The Caledonia Warriors had their state title hopes dashed Friday night when they lost to the Annandale Cardinals, but they bounced back Saturday afternoon against the Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tigers, winning 74-58 to finish third in the state in Class 2A. 

Guard Eli King finished with 35 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Warriors. Jackson Koepke added 18 points and 7 boards. 

The Tiger's Jackson Loge had a big double-double in a losing effort. He had 26 points and 12 rebounds. 

In the title game, Annandale continued their hot-shooting beyond the arc to take down Minneapolis North and take home the title. 

