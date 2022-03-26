Caledonia takes down Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta to claim third place in state

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW)- The Caledonia Warriors had their state title hopes dashed Friday night when they lost to the Annandale Cardinals, but they bounced back Saturday afternoon against the Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tigers, winning 74-58 to finish third in the state in Class 2A.
Guard Eli King finished with 35 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Warriors. Jackson Koepke added 18 points and 7 boards.
The Tiger's Jackson Loge had a big double-double in a losing effort. He had 26 points and 12 rebounds.
In the title game, Annandale continued their hot-shooting beyond the arc to take down Minneapolis North and take home the title.