Caledonia takes down Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta to claim third place in state

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse Counties. For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls, Galesville...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued Sunday afternoon at 100 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 12.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 PM CDT Saturday was 12.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 5.8 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.4 feet on 05/20/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&