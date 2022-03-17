Caledonia takes down P.E.M. in triple overtime, headed to state for third straight year

ROCHESTER, Min. (WXOW)- The Caledonia boy's basketball team took on Plainview-Elgin-Millville on Thursday night in the MSHSL sectional finals, looking to punch their ticket to the state tournament for the third year in a row.
The Warriors started out slow before going on a run to end the first half. Eli King and Jackson Koepke helped Caledonia cut the Bulldogs advantage to six points at the break.
It was a wild ending in this one, as Caledonia needed three overtimes to win. They take down the Bulldogs, 72-61.
Eli King led Caledonia with 30 points. Ja'shon Simpson (14 points) and Jackson Koepke (11 points) also finished in double figures.