Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls,
Galesville...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Saturday morning at 845 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 11.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 12.6 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.4 feet on 05/20/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Caledonia's title chase comes to an end with loss to Annandale

  • Updated
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WXOW) - Caledonia's run at a Class 2A state title came up short Friday night against Annandale with a 62-55 semifinal loss at Williams Arena in Minneapolis. 

It was a tale of two halves in the game. The Warriors, led by Eli King's 14 points in the first half, took an early lead and held it for most of the half. They led by as much as 10 with just over four minutes left in the half. King, along with Jackson Koepke's seven points, took a 26-20 lead going into halftime. 

Momentum shifted at the break to the Cardinals and Carson Gagnon. They came out with an 11-2 run in the first four minutes to take the lead. Gagnon, who had six points in the first half, poured in 24 more points in the second, six of which were three-pointers, to build Annandale's lead to 16 with 5:47 remaining.  

Caledonia was able to trim the lead down to seven on King's three-pointer with ten seconds left in the game, which turned out to the the margin of victory for the Cardinals. 

Annandale, who shot 36.8 percent from the floor on 7-for-19 shooting in the first half, shot 68.4 percent on 13-for-19 shooting in the second half. 

King ended the night with 24 points. Teammate Jackson Koepke had 13. 

Gagnon scored 30 for the Cardinals, who only suited up six players for the game. Robert Olson added 11.

Caledonia plays at noon on Saturday at Concordia University in the 3rd place game against Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta. 