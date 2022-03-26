Caledonia's title chase comes to an end with loss to Annandale

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WXOW) - Caledonia's run at a Class 2A state title came up short Friday night against Annandale with a 62-55 semifinal loss at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.
It was a tale of two halves in the game. The Warriors, led by Eli King's 14 points in the first half, took an early lead and held it for most of the half. They led by as much as 10 with just over four minutes left in the half. King, along with Jackson Koepke's seven points, took a 26-20 lead going into halftime.
Momentum shifted at the break to the Cardinals and Carson Gagnon. They came out with an 11-2 run in the first four minutes to take the lead. Gagnon, who had six points in the first half, poured in 24 more points in the second, six of which were three-pointers, to build Annandale's lead to 16 with 5:47 remaining.
Caledonia was able to trim the lead down to seven on King's three-pointer with ten seconds left in the game, which turned out to the the margin of victory for the Cardinals.
Annandale, who shot 36.8 percent from the floor on 7-for-19 shooting in the first half, shot 68.4 percent on 13-for-19 shooting in the second half.
King ended the night with 24 points. Teammate Jackson Koepke had 13.
Gagnon scored 30 for the Cardinals, who only suited up six players for the game. Robert Olson added 11.
Caledonia plays at noon on Saturday at Concordia University in the 3rd place game against Morris Area/Chokia-Alberta.