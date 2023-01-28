 Skip to main content
Cardinals and Panthers Boys meet for Game 2 of the Girls/Boys Doubleheader

  Updated
  • 0
Bangor Basketball
Billy Hatfield

BANGOR, Wisc. (WXOW) - Two teams who took their previous season all the way to the State Finals squared off Saturday afternoon in a non-conference dual.

The Cardinals come out hot, on their way to an early 8-2 lead. However, the Panthers won't stay quiet long as they answer with an 11-2 run of their own.

Once West Salem had the lead, they had no plans to release it. The Panthers blow out Bangor 83-53. Peter Lattos led West Salem with 19 points, while Joe Sullivan added 12. Tanner Jones and Dustin McDonald each dropped 16 in the contest.

Tags

