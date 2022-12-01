Cardinals Hoops kick off season hosting Luther

BANGOR, Wisc. (WXOW) - Following a 20 point win at Tomah Tuesday night, the Knights headed to Bangor hoping to turn it into a winning streak.
Luther started the game hot on both sides of the ball, building an 11-1 lead in the early minutes.
The lead scorers for the Knights were Logan Barr (18) and Isaiah Schwichtenberg (16). Dustin McDonald led the Cardinals with 19 points. As the Knights escaped with the 69-53 win.
Luther returns to play Tuesday, December 6, hosting West Salem. Bangor will hit the road for a Tuesday evening match-up with G-E-T.