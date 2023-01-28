Cardinals host the Panthers for a Girls/Boys Doubleheader, Girls get Game 1

BANGOR, Wisc. (WXOW) - A pair of conference-leading teams squared off Saturday afternoon for a non-conference battle. Bangor leads the Scenic Bluffs with a 9-1 record, while West Salem closes in on the Coulee title with an 8-0 record.
The Panthers carried a slim 22-18 lead into halftime, and came out swinging in the second half. They would build the lead to 10, before the Cardinals would rally back to within 1.
It never got any closer as West Salem claims the 55-48 victory and advances to 18-1 on the year.