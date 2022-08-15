Cashton Eagles ready to soar once more

Cashton, Wis. (WXOW) They're all fired up in Cashton.
The Eagles went 10-3 last season and made it all the way to the state semifinals last year.
They return almost everybody from that team, 9 starters on offense and 8 on defense.
That experience and talent has the Eagles ready to take flight again this fall.
"I think the big thing was we were play a lot with emotion. Every game last year was just a new milestone for these kids. This year we're hoping to put that into play and see what kind of run we can make in the postseason," said head coach Jered Hemmersbach,
"There's a lot of guys coming back and we're looking forward to having a very successful but we are taking it one game at a time. Then building up to what potentially could be a big run in the playoffs," said quarterback/defensive end Jacob Huntzicker.
Cashton last won a state title in 1981.
They host Ithaca in the opener on Thursday.