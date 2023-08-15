Cashton seeks repeat in the Scenic Bluffs

Cashton, Wis. (WXOW) There's a new king standing on top of the Scenic Bluffs.
Cashton ended Bangor's long run as conference champs last season.
The eagles are positioned to be the favorite again this year.
They have 15 seniors returning, that's a big number for a small school, not mention 12 starters as well.
It's a group that has experienced double-digit wins in each of the last two seasons.
"Just continue what we've built and piggyback off what we did last year's deep playoff run. Hopefully we can continue to make that run again this year, win conference and have a nice run in the playoffs," said head coach Jared Hemmersbach.
"We all have really high expectations here of course. The motto here is that we're going to take each game one game at a time, go 1-0 each time and see where it takes us," said senior receiver Connor Butzler.
Coach Hemmersbach says team speed and leadership are the Eagles strengths this season.
They play at Ithaca on Thursday.