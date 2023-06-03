Cashton sprinter takes home state title

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Cashton sprinter, Braylee Hyatt, took home multiple medals during the 2023 WIAA State Track & Field Championships.
Hyatt took second in the Division III 100 meter dash, beating eight opponents with a time of 12.5 seconds.
Then, after anchoring Cashton’s fifth place finish in the 4x200, Hyatt came back to win the Division III 200 meters, with a winning time of 25.44.
She also took sixth in the long jump, making it a day to remember.
“I don’t even know how to describe it,” said Hyatt. “It’s so many emotions. It’s my last race. It feels so good to be on the top of that podium. It’s just amazing. All the hard work has paid off. I kept telling myself ‘It’s my last one. I have to do this.’ I just want to leave everything on the track. No regrets and I fought.”
Click here for more WIAA State Track coverage.