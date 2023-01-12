Catbirds host the Spartans on the mats

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WXOW) - The West Salem and Bangor co-op team welcomed Sparta for a duals match.
The Catbirds collected 8 pins on the night, while Sparta had only one. West Salem/Bangor runs away with the 65-10 victory.
Results:
120: Bradyn Glasspoole (WSB) over Vanessa Gavilan (SPAR) (Fall 0:52)
126: Devon Lietzau (SPAR) over Nick Ziegler (WSB) (MD 11-1)
132: Brett Plomedahl (WSB) over Jaden Kondor (SPAR) (Dec 11-4)
138: Caden Anderson (WSB) over Levi Nichols (SPAR) (Fall 1:56)
145: Isaac Schniepp-Duffy (WSB) over Carter Erickson (SPAR) (Fall 3:17)
152: Trevor Arentz (WSB) over Otto Lepley (SPAR) (Fall 2:40)
160: Cody Petersen (WSB) over Brock Connelly (SPAR) (Fall 2:37)
170: Andy Johnson (WSB) over Emmett Brooks (SPAR) (Dec 8-2)
182: Ian McBride (WSB) over (SPAR) (For.)
195: Luke Noel (WSB) over Austin Walters (SPAR) (Fall 2:22)
220: Cameron Sidie (WSB) over (SPAR) (For.)
285: Cadence Zwiefel (SPAR) over Marty Roesler (WSB) (Fall 1:41)
106: Teghan Moore (WSB) over Landon Connelly (SPAR) (TF 20-5 6:00)
113: Jackson Roesler (WSB) over Joanie Schauf (SPAR) (Fall 1:35)