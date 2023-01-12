 Skip to main content
Catbirds host the Spartans on the mats

  • Updated
  • 0
Catbird Wrestling
Billy Hatfield

The West Salem and Bangor co-op team welcomed Sparta for a duals match.

The Catbirds collected 8 pins on the night, while Sparta had only one. West Salem/Bangor runs away with the 65-10 victory.

Results:

120: Bradyn Glasspoole (WSB) over Vanessa Gavilan (SPAR) (Fall 0:52)

126: Devon Lietzau (SPAR) over Nick Ziegler (WSB) (MD 11-1)

132: Brett Plomedahl (WSB) over Jaden Kondor (SPAR) (Dec 11-4)

138: Caden Anderson (WSB) over Levi Nichols (SPAR) (Fall 1:56)

145: Isaac Schniepp-Duffy (WSB) over Carter Erickson (SPAR) (Fall 3:17)

152: Trevor Arentz (WSB) over Otto Lepley (SPAR) (Fall 2:40)

160: Cody Petersen (WSB) over Brock Connelly (SPAR) (Fall 2:37)

170: Andy Johnson (WSB) over Emmett Brooks (SPAR) (Dec 8-2)

182: Ian McBride (WSB) over (SPAR) (For.)

195: Luke Noel (WSB) over Austin Walters (SPAR) (Fall 2:22)

220: Cameron Sidie (WSB) over (SPAR) (For.)

285: Cadence Zwiefel (SPAR) over Marty Roesler (WSB) (Fall 1:41)

106: Teghan Moore (WSB) over Landon Connelly (SPAR) (TF 20-5 6:00)

113: Jackson Roesler (WSB) over Joanie Schauf (SPAR) (Fall 1:35)

