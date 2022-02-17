Cats Clash in Hockey Regional Semi-Final

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Panthers welcomed the Tigers of Black River Falls Thursday evening to determine who would compete in the Regional Final.
Tigers jump out early in this one. Karsten Hunter nets one short handed just over 6:00 into the game. Micah Zoschke lights the lamp again for the Tigers, giving them a 2-0 lead at the first intermission.
With just over a minute left in Period 2, the Panthers finally get on the board. Jacob Helgeson takes advantage of the Power Play to bring them within 1. The panthers went 1 for 6 on Power Play chances.
Why use 5 skaters when you only need 4? Wyatt Madvig nets the Tigers' second short handed goal of the night to stretch the lead to 3-1.
Panthers also knock in a short handed goal in the final minute of the game, but come up just short.
The Tigers get the 3-2 road win. They will face off with the top-ranked Baldwin-Woodville Hawks Tuesday night for the Regional Title.