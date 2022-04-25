Central and Logan baseball face off in a crosstown showdown

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - Riverhawks and Rangers fans filed in to Copeland Park Monday afternoon to see their teams square off. Logan hopes to return to .500 in conference play, while Central is looking to get back into the win column.
Rangers strike first, scoring 2 in the 2nd and 3 in the 3rd to build an early 5-0 lead.
The Riverhawks then go 4 innings without an empty frame, scoring 4, 2, 1, and 4 runs in the 3rd-6th innings.
Central runs away with the victory, advancing to 2-1 in MVC play.
Riverhawks next game: 4/28 vs. Sparta 4:30pm
Rangers next game: 4/26 vs. La Crescent-Hokah 4:30pm