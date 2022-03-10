Central boys basketball back in the sectional finals

LA CROSSE, Wis, (WXOW) - The Central and Onalaska boys basketball teams went head to head for the third time this season. This time with a trip to the Sectional Finals on the line.
Central got out in front ealy in this one and Onalaska wasn't able to overcome the deficit.
Central elemitatates Onalaska 66-45
Noah Compan had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and Devon Fielding had 13 points for the Riverhawks.
Michael Skemp had 17 for the Hilltoppers.
Central will take on #4 Medford on Saturday March 12 at 3:00 pm in Eau Claire North
Onalaska finished with a 19-6 record.