Central girls get the win on the road

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The Central Riverhawks soared to victory tonight against the Tomah Timberwolves.
Central freshman Alahnna Simpson was tonight's top performer finishing her night with an impressive 19 points. Her teammate, senior Brittney Mislivecek ended the game with a total of 15 points. With a combined total of 34 points the dynamic duo were responsible for more than half of the Riverhawks total points and out scored the entirety of the timberwolves.
The Central Riverhawks win this game 53-32