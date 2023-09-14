 Skip to main content
Central hold off Aquinas on the pitch

LA CROSSE, Wisc. (WXOW) - The Aquinas Blugolds and the Central Riverhawks soccer teams met up at Field for Kids for a showdown on the pitch.

Central dominated the first half of the match, scoring 3 goals before half time. 2 of those scored by senior forward Devin Wilkerson and 1 of them being scored by senior midfielder Riordan Staffaroni.

The second half was a different story, however. Aquinas can out hot and has possession for a good portion of the half. Junior Vincent Bahr was able to net a goal for the Blugolds. That momentum would soon die though as Devin Wilkerson would score his hat-trick goal with a spectacular header.

Aquinas would go on to score one more goal, but its Central who ultimately wins this one with a final score of 4-2. 

